Arrests as PTI stages countrywide protests against election ‘rigging’

SCBA demands release of Latif Khosa, Salman Raja
LAHORE/PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday held protest demonstrations in the country against alleged rigging in general elections while police arrested PTI leaders and workers in Lahore. PTI leaders and supporters took to streets in various cities including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Vehari, Multan, Islamabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Kandhkot, and Tank. Senior PTI leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur called for judicial probe into alleged rigging and cipher case.
In Lahore, a number of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf leaders and workers were held by police amidst protest against alleged rigging in the general elections. Among those arrested include member of National Assembly Latif Khosa, senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja and member of Punjab Assembly Hafiz Farhat Abbas. The PTI had called for a protest on Sunday against the alleged rigging in the general elections. Latif Khosa’s son Shehbaz Khosa confirmed the arrest of his father. Shehbaz said his father was arrested by SP Cantt from Sadr Cantt roundabout while he was on his way to The Mall. He was accompanied by party workers to stage the protest against rigging. Khosa’s son claimed his father’s car was in the compounded at North Cantonment Police Station in Lahore but he was not there.
PTI leader and prominent legal expert Salman Akram Raja was also arrested by the police from Ichhra, while Advocate Muhammad Maher, MPA Mian Haroon Akbar Salim along with other party workers were detained for staging protest. Moreover, Mehmood Hassan son of Mian Mehmoodur Rashid was also detained from a rally in Shadman.
During the rally organized by PTI against the alleged election rigging, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown on PTI workers. Despite the crackdown PTI workers managed to reach GPO Chowk Lahore in the form of rallies on the call of Tehreek-e-Insaf founder against the alleged rigging. The rally was led by Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Ijaz Buttar. The PTI workers dispersed after police charged towards them while the law enforcers detained more than 10 workers including Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas.
Farhat Abbas accused Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of issuing arrest order for PTI leaders and workers. He blamed Punjab CM for stealing their mandate. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association demanded the immediate release of PTI lawyers Sardar Latif Khosa, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Mumtaz Mustafa and others who were arrested during a protest in Lahore against alleged rigging. In a press release, SCBA President Shahzad Shaukat and Secretary Syed Ali Imran termed the arrests a matter of grave concern, highlighting that all the lawyers have “always represented the highest standards in the legal profession”.
The statement highlighted that the SCBA always advocated for upholding the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. It also cited the relevant articles of the Constitution which “guarantee the right to peaceful protest and assembly”.
SCBA urged the authorities to respect the legal and democratic rights of citizens including the law fraternity. “The recent trend of targeting and arresting members of the legal fraternity is alarming. It reflects a blatant disregard for constitutional rights, rampant lawlessness and abuse of power”. The statement concluded that the SCBA has decided to summon an emergency meeting of its executive committee to chart a course of action.
PTI also slammed government for alleged mistreatment of senior SC lawyer. The PTI urged the Punjab Police to immediately disclose the whereabouts of detained party leader Barrister Raja, who was arrested while protesting against the alleged rigging. In a post on X, the PTI termed it “highly condemnable” that a senior Supreme Court lawyer was being mistreated by “PML-N’s illegal Punjab government”. Speaking at a public rally in Peshawar on Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur called for setting up of a judicial commission to probe the cipher case and alleged electoral irregularities in the recent general elections.
The chief minister asserted that a conspiracy had been devised to remove the PTI-led federal government in 2022. Notably, PTI founder Imran Khan was removed from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence motion in April 2022.
CM Gandapur urged the need for Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to promptly set up a judicial commission to investigate the cipher case. He also raised concerns about alleged electoral manipulation in the February 8 general elections, stating that PTI’s victory was reflected in the Forms 45 and called for a judicial inquiry into any potential tampering of results. Furthermore, Gandapur criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of not allocating reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), labeling the distribution of claimed seats for minorities and women among other political parties as illegal and unconstitutional. The PTI also staged nationwide protests against the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections and the purported theft of the mandate.
The CM said he saluted to the workers who supported the righteousness. “Illegal cases were fabricated against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder while Asif Ali Zardari illegally took away a vehicle from Toshakhana and had been made the President of Pakistan.
“Unfortunately, Shehabaz Sharif had been doing money-laundering and he was made the prime minister of the country,” said Gandapur. He demanded fair trial of the PTI founder, saying cipher was conspiracy against the PTI government. He demanded that the reserved seats of PTI should be given back. “We will not surrender until we will get our right. The founder of PTI will be released and we will fight against the corruption, cruelty and injustice as a team. “We will make KP an ideal province, bringing peace and stability here,” he concluded.
In a post on X, PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman decried the “robbery” of votes by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Feb 8 polls.
“My Form 45 shows that I received 225 votes while Mirza Ikhtiar Baig got 29 votes. But ECP on its Form-45 stole my 196 votes to 29 while gifting Mirza Baig 390 votes to 419,” he wrote in a post on X.
PTI workers in Bisham city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district blocked the Karakoram Highway to protest against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections. Local leaders Sadeed ur Rehman and Waqar Ahmad Khan addressed the protestors.
PTI South Punjab President Moin Riaz Qureshi and Multan President Malik Adnan Dogar were arrested during a peaceful protest in Multan, the party said in a post on X. The PTI leader Mian Tariq Mehmood was arrested during a peaceful protest in Gujranwala. “Real face of Maryam Nawaz’s illegal government: leadership of PTI, in this case, Mian Tariq Mehmood from Gujranwala gets arrested just because they peacefully protest,” the PTI said in a post on X.