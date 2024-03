President Asif Ali Zardari was presented guard of honor at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad as he assumed office of the President of Pakistan today.

During the ceremony, the national anthem was played while smartly turned-out contingents of the Armed Forces of Pakistan presented him salute. The President inspected the guard of honor.

Later, the President Zardari was introduced with the staff of the Aiwan-e-Sadr.