Asif Zardari sworn in as Pakistan’s 14th president

CJP Qazi Faez Isa administers oath to newly elected president n Outgoing president Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz, COAS Gen Asim Munir, CJCSC Gen Shamshad Mirza attend ceremony.

ISLAMABAD - Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday took oath as 14th President of Paki­stan at an impressive ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to Zardari. The ceremony was at­tended by outgoing president Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif, governors, chief min­isters, Speaker of the National Assembly, parliamentarians, political leaders, diplomats and media persons. However, Chief Ministers of Punjab and KP did not attend the ceremony.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza were also in attendance, while PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was seated next to them.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his both sisters Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari were also present at the ceremony. President Asif Ali Zardari was earlier elected as president on Saturday. Asif Zardari has become the 14th President of Pakistan to serve the country for a second term.

Earlier, he had served the country as president during 2008-2013. Zardari, who was the joint candidate of the ruling alliance, was elected as the coun­try’s president for the second time on Saturday last after he de­feated PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Mah­mood Khan Achakzai by a huge margin. The president had se­cured 411 electoral votes in par­liament and all four provincial assemblies with the backing of allied parties — mainly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Meanwhile, his rival, Achakzai bagged 181 votes as he was only able to secure the majority of votes in the PTI-backed SIC dominated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As­sembly. Zardari is the only individ­ual to have been elected as head of the state for a second time and one of the four democratically elected pres­idents to have completed their five-year constitutional term.

After the ceremony, President Zardari came to the banquet hall and shook hand with guests. Then he left the Aiwan-e-Sadr for Zardari House, Islamabad.

President Asif Ali Zardari would for­mally assume his responsibilities as president today. On Monday morning, a smartly turned contingent of three armed forces would present guard of honour to the president. The Presi­dent would inspect guard of honour after which he would be taken to his office. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Divi­sion has notified Asif Ali Zardari as president of Pakistan.

President of Iran Syed Ebrahim Raeesi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the president of Pakistan. President Raee­si, in his message, expressed hope that during his presidency, the rela­tions between the two countries, hav­ing historical, cultural and religious history, will be more developed and deepened than before. “As always, and especially in the new era, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” he said.