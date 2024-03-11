Asifa Bhutto likely to become first lady of Pakistan

In a historic decision, President Asif Zardari has announced the formal recognition of Asifa Bhutto as the First Lady of the country.

This landmark move elevates Asifa Bhutto to the prestigious position of First Lady, marking a significant chapter in the nation’s political history.

Sources claimed that President Zardari will declare Asifa Bhutto as the first lady of Pakistan.

After the official declaration, Asifa Bhutto Zardari will be given the protocol and privileges befitting the First Lady.

This decision is particularly noteworthy as Asifa Bhutto is set to become the first daughter of a president to hold the title of First Lady.

It is worth mentioning here that the status of the first lady goes to the wife of the President of the country in general.