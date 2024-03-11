Beggars’ swarm irks shoppers in Peshawar ahead of Ramazan

PESHAWAR - The swarms of beggars arrived from different cities to Peshawar on Sunday has irked the shoppers and general public ahead of the holy month of Ramazan.

Inspite begging has been de­clared illegal under the country’s laws, the beggars’ influx includ­ing male, female, children and persons with disabilities are be­ing witnessed in crossing points, mosques’ gates and mostly fre­quented public places and food outlets in the city and cantonment areas, making shopping difficult for Ramazan.

Hashtnagri, Ghantagar, Firdus, Nothia, Tehkal, Gulbahar, Faqira­bad, Meena Bazaar, Karimpura, Shafi Market, Saddar Road, Uni­versity Town, City Tower, Jawad Tower and Deans Trade Cen­tre were flooded with beggars on Sunday.

The professional and non profes­sional beggars tried hard to cash the situation after witnessing an increase of buyers at Dean’s Trade Centre, Karimpura, Qissa Khwani, University Road, Hasthnagri, Fa­qirabad, Qissa Khwani and oth­ers famous bazaars, which were flooded with customers and shop­pers.

Occupying key points in front of shopping malls, mosques, road signals, bus terminals, railway sta­tions, traffic squares and streets, the professional beggars used dif­ferent indecent techniques to get maximum alms.

“I came from WAPDA Town Pe­shawar to buy edible commodities for my family for Ramazan, howev­er faced difficulty in shopping due to swarm of beggars both male and female,” said Qaiser Khan, an ex employee of PESCO while talk­ing to APP at Hashtnagri Bazaar.

He said some beggars roam­ing with exposed wounds keep on holding and touching customers when they come out of their vehi­cles, which could expose them to contiguous diseases and viral in­fections.

“Most professional beggars em­ploy various tricks to exploit hu­man nature and religious sen­timents by crying, weeping and chasing people in public places while wearing miserable attire.”

The unchecked trained beggars are pestering shoppers in mar­kets or running after them or be­hind their cars to collect maxi­mum alms in the name of Sadqa and Khairat, he said.

It has been witnessed that some beggars were emotionally black­mailing people by carrying med­ical prescriptions and disability certificates.

Charity seekers can also be seen in city markets asking mon­ey in the name of construction of mosques while many beggars were resorting to lame-duck ex­cuses like seeking treatment of their ailing family or lost jobs.

“Begging has emerged as a ma­jor social evil in recent years to the nuisance of Peshawarites,” Riazul Haq, an ex-PST teacher who was irritated by beggars during shop­ping at Qissa Khwani Bazaar Pe­shawar, told APP on Sunday.

He said one of the reasons of in­creased in beggars was price hike and inflation. The 2022 devastat­ed floods, high population growth and climate change besides shab­by economy have also contributed to increase in inflation and price hike affecting common man.

Besides bazaars, fruits, vege­tables markets and shopping ar­cades, he said shoppers were also facing great inconvenience at traffic signals, food restaurants, bus terminals, railways stations, mosques, hospitals, markets and public places due to swarms of beggars in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and other big cities ahead of Ramazan.

“It is heartbreaking to see young girls and boys beggars carrying wipers in hands often start clean­ing cars windows on traffic signals without permission in order to get money.”

Some beggars come with wa­ter bottles, flowers, garlands, caps and rosary to give an impression that they are selling it, but actually they beg for money without an in­tention of selling anything.

Riaz Khan said that he was busy in Ramazan shopping along with his family at Qissa Khwani where a teenage beggar with black col­our in hand rushed towards him, asking for money or otherwise his clothes would be made dirty.

“To save my clothes, I immedi­ately offered him Rs50, which was refused. On several requests, the beggar accepted Rs100 and start­ed running towards other shop­pers by using the same technique that was intolerable in a civilized society.”

He demanded the KP govern­ment to take instantaneous ac­tion against swarms of beggars in the city so that people could take a sigh of relief and do Ramazan shopping with an ease.

KP government has been urged to impose a ban on child beggars on the pattern of Sindh province and may direct the Social Welfare Department to pick child beggars from markets, roads, traffic sig­nals, streets and rehabilitate them at their welfare centres.

The spokesman of Social Wel­fare Department said that special drive has recently been launched to shift drug addicts beggars to re­habilitation centres for treatment.

Besides treatment, these beg­gars were provided vocational ed­ucation and training to make them useful citizens of the society.

He urged well off people to do­nate alms and charity to their known poor deserving people and reputable organisations hav­ing clean service record so that their alms could be used for a no­ble cause.