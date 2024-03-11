BISP utilizing social media platforms to facilitate beneficiaries

The Benazir Income Support Programme is utilizing different social media platforms in efforts to facilitate existing and intending beneficiaries and provide authentic information about various pro-poor schemes.

According to APP, the BISP has launched its Whatsapp channel for disseminating public awareness about its initiatives which has now over 7,000 followers.

The BISP has urged the existing and intending beneficiaries to follow the official Whatsapp channel of BISP to get all the valid information about the programmes.