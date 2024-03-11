Monday, March 11, 2024
By-elections on two general seats of Senate on March 14

Agencies
March 11, 2024
KARACHI   -  The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh on Sun­day announced that the by-elections to two general seats of Senate from Sindh will be held on March 14, Thursday, in the Sindh Assembly building. The polling for the Senate seats will start from 09am to 04pm in the assembly. Jam Saifullah Khan and Mohammed Aslam Abro are the nominated candidates of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) for Senate general seats whereas Nazirullah and Shazia Sohail of Sunni Ittehad Council will compete as candidates in the by-elections. As per the by-election schedule of the Election Commission of Pakistan for 2 general seats of the Senate from Sindh province Waqar Mehdi and Mukhtiar Ahmed Dhamra of PPPP whereas Jameel Ahmed of the Sunni Unity Council had withdrawn from the Senate by-election.

