Cambodia attracts $1.39b investment in first 2 months of 2024

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia ap­proved fixed-asset invest­ment projects worth 1.39 billion US dollars in the first two months of 2024, a significant rise of about 500 percent compared to the same period last year, a Council for the Develop­ment of Cambodia (CDC)’s report said on Sunday. Some 545 million dollars, or 39 percent of the total investment capital, was from China during the January-February period this year, the report said. Outstanding projects in­cluded an electronics manufacturing factory, an electronic bike and mo­torbike assembly plant, a steel factory, a garment and textile factory, a fruit processing plant and a luxury hotel, among oth­ers, the report added. Cambodian Ministry of Commerce’s Secretary of State and Spokesperson Penn Sovicheat said the Regional Comprehen­sive Economic Partner­ship (RCEP) agreement, the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA), and Cambodia’s new law on investment, are key factors in luring more foreign investors to the Southeast Asian country. “Both RCEP and CCFTA are magnets to at­tract foreign investors to Cambodia,” he told Xin­hua. “Foreign direct in­vestment, especially from China, is essential to help boost Cambodia’s eco­nomic and trade growth.”