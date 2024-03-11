As the great Chinese Philosopher Confucius said, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
Career counselling is a process in which individuals explore their interests, skills, and aspirations, paving the way for their future. It plays an instrumental role in people’s lives, as it acts as a gateway to their future.
It is imperative for everyone to choose a path aligned with their aims; otherwise, it may lead to embodying the top regrets of life. According to research, Australian nurse Bronnie Ware, who spent time with patients on their deathbeds, found that many expressed regret for not living true to themselves and not pursuing their dreams, often succumbing to others’ expectations.
Therefore, being mindful of one’s aspirations is crucial. Nations that operate according to their natural potential and passion tend to produce great leaders and intellectuals. Unfortunately, in the case of Pakistan, this situation is adverse. Many individuals rely on the mercy of others, and there is a massive scarcity of career counselling among Pakistani students.
Upon completing matriculation and intermediate studies, students often worry about their next steps and what career path to choose. Only a few are aware of specific degrees or jobs aligned with their dreams. In contrast, most students decide on a department that promises a future job, even if they lack interest or knowledge in that field.
The current scenario reveals a national inclination towards pursuing the Civil Services Examination (CSS). However, career advice often defaults to suggesting CSS as a lucrative option, neglecting individual interests and capabilities. Ideally, individuals should align their decisions with their own capabilities and interests.
The prevailing unawareness has kept the nation lagging in the competition of the modern era. This lack of career counselling may be a significant reason why institutions fail to produce great scientists, intellectuals, or philosophers. From my perspective, nations prosper when they work according to their natural potential.
Students should make decisions based on their passion and enthusiasm rather than following the success of others or popular trends. Additionally, the government should address this issue by organising events, seminars, and think-tank discussions where professionals and intellectuals guide the youth, raising awareness about the importance of career counselling.
IMRAN QADIR BROHI,
Qubo Saeed Khan.