As the great Chinese Philoso­pher Confucius said, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”

Career counselling is a process in which individuals explore their interests, skills, and aspirations, paving the way for their future. It plays an instrumental role in peo­ple’s lives, as it acts as a gateway to their future.

It is imperative for everyone to choose a path aligned with their aims; otherwise, it may lead to embodying the top regrets of life. According to research, Australian nurse Bronnie Ware, who spent time with patients on their death­beds, found that many expressed regret for not living true to them­selves and not pursuing their dreams, often succumbing to oth­ers’ expectations.

Therefore, being mindful of one’s aspirations is crucial. Nations that operate according to their natural potential and passion tend to pro­duce great leaders and intellectu­als. Unfortunately, in the case of Pakistan, this situation is adverse. Many individuals rely on the mer­cy of others, and there is a mas­sive scarcity of career counselling among Pakistani students.

Upon completing matriculation and intermediate studies, students often worry about their next steps and what career path to choose. Only a few are aware of specific degrees or jobs aligned with their dreams. In contrast, most students decide on a department that prom­ises a future job, even if they lack interest or knowledge in that field.

The current scenario reveals a national inclination towards pur­suing the Civil Services Examina­tion (CSS). However, career advice often defaults to suggesting CSS as a lucrative option, neglecting indi­vidual interests and capabilities. Ideally, individuals should align their decisions with their own ca­pabilities and interests.

The prevailing unawareness has kept the nation lagging in the competition of the modern era. This lack of career counselling may be a significant reason why institutions fail to produce great scientists, intellectuals, or philos­ophers. From my perspective, na­tions prosper when they work ac­cording to their natural potential.

Students should make decisions based on their passion and enthusi­asm rather than following the suc­cess of others or popular trends. Additionally, the government should address this issue by organ­ising events, seminars, and think-tank discussions where profes­sionals and intellectuals guide the youth, raising awareness about the importance of career counselling.

IMRAN QADIR BROHI,

Qubo Saeed Khan.