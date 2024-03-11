Monday, March 11, 2024
CCPO directs SPs to promptly address pending investigation cases

Says issues concerning female complainants should be resolved on priority basis

Our Staff Reporter
March 11, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday directed the Divisional Superintendents of Police to promptly address the pending inves­tigation cases. Chairing the performance review meeting of the Investigation Wing at his office, he expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of certain officers and warned that any lack of interest in fulfilling duties would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Kamyana said that issues concerning female complain­ants should be resolved on a priority basis. He emphasized the importance of treating women visiting police stations with dignity, respect and courtesy. He also directed the Divisional SPs to review com­plaints made by female complainants on a daily basis. The CCPO instructed the SSP (Investigation) to monitor the investiga­tion proceedings and ensure the regular monitoring of performance of divisional officers. He stressed for effective use of information technology to ensure the ap­prehension of criminals. He stated that timely registration of FIRs, merit-based investigations, and providing justice to the hapless strata were vital responsibilities. The CCPO stated that Investigation Wing played a key role in ensuring justice. The Investigation Wing should resolve cases using modern forensic science and tradi­tional skills. Effective investigations help in controlling crime, he added. DIG (In­vestigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Inves­tigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, Divi­sional SPs (Investigation), and incharges (SSIOU) were present in the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

