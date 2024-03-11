Certificate distribution ceremony heldin HAC

HYDERABAD - A cer­tificate distribution ceremo­ny was held at Hyderabad Arts Council (HAC) here on Sunday. The event was pre­sided over by President Arts Council of Hyderabad Ishaq Samejo in which certificates were distributed among 50 students on completion of three-month musical train­ing, organized in collabora­tion with SAMPA Eminent journalist Naz Sahito, Ali Dost Aajiz and music teacher Khadim Sakhirani were the chief guests on the occasion, while Secretary Arts Coun­cil and trainer Naseer Mirza hosted the session. On this occasion, certificates were awarded to 50 young singers and music lover students.