China's exports of new energy passenger vehicles up in Feb

BEIJING   -   China’s exports of new energy pas­senger vehicles edged up 0.1 percent year on year in Feb­ruary, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed. A total of 79,000 new energy passenger vehicles were exported last month, ac­cording to the association. In February, retail sales of pas­senger vehicles totaled nearly 1.1 million units, down 21 percent year on year, the as­sociation said. It attributed this decrease to consumer demand being fulfilled in ad­vance as the Spring Festival this year fell on Feb 10. In the first two months of the year, a total of 3.13 million passenger vehicles were sold, up 17 per­cent year on year, according to the association.

