LAHORE - Clothes and other valu­able items worth thou­sands of rupees were gutted in a fire incident at a shop, situated at Dhani Ram Road, New Anarkali, on Sunday. Po­lice said that on receiv­ing information, vehicles of fire brigade reached the spot and started fire-extinguishing op­eration. The fire fighters succeeded in controlling the fire after two hours. No loss of life was re­ported. The cause of fire was stated to be short-circuiting, Rescue-1122 spokesman said.