CM Bugti hints at general amnesty for Baloch insurgents

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said that the PPP-led provincial government is going to announce general amnesty for the Baloch insurgents, urging them to abandon violence and join mainstream politics in order to resolve the issue through dialogue.
“Many assassination attempts were made on my life but I have forgiven all those [elements] as there is no flame of revenge in my heart,” the provincial chief executive said during a private TV channel yesterday.
“Although I am in power, it does not mean that I start settling personal scores... [and] I did not have any personal feud with anyone,” he added.
Bugti, who served as caretaker interior minister at Centre before the February 8 elections, said he always stood by the state in its fight against separatists and lost his relatives, friends and colleagues in the conflict. “But despite this, I don’t have any revenge in my heart.” The chief minister said he wanted the resolution of the Balochistan insurgency via dialogue and his government is ready to hold dialogue with anyone ready to rid of violence. “We are announcing a general amnesty and reviving a peaceful Balochistan policy under which we will try that they [insurgents] become part of mainstream politics,” he said. CM Bugti also warned that if the Baloch insurgents don’t become part of the mainstream and abandon violence then he “has no other option but to establish writ of the state”. However, the CM refused to share the details of “general amnesty”, saying he would elaborate on the policy once things are finalised. missing person is ‘dicey subject’ Responding to a question regarding what steps being taken to ensure the recovery of missing persons, CM Bugti said the count of missing persons is “dicey”.