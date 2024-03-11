Monday, March 11, 2024
CM Bugti hints at general amnesty for Baloch insurgents

Monitoring Desk
March 11, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said that the PPP-led pro­vincial government is going to an­nounce general amnesty for the Baloch insurgents, urging them to abandon violence and join main­stream politics in order to resolve the issue through dialogue.

“Many assassination attempts were made on my life but I have for­given all those [elements] as there is no flame of revenge in my heart,” the provincial chief executive said during a private TV channel yesterday. 

“Although I am in power, it does not mean that I start settling personal scores... [and] I did not have any per­sonal feud with anyone,” he added.

Bugti, who served as caretaker in­terior minister at Centre before the February 8 elections, said he always stood by the state in its fight against separatists and lost his rela­tives, friends and colleagues in the conflict. “But despite this, I don’t have any revenge in my heart.” The chief min­ister said he wanted the res­olution of the Balochistan in­surgency via dialogue and his government is ready to hold dialogue with anyone ready to rid of violence. “We are an­nouncing a general amnes­ty and reviving a peaceful Ba­lochistan policy under which we will try that they [insur­gents] become part of main­stream politics,” he said. CM Bugti also warned that if the Baloch insurgents don’t be­come part of the mainstream and abandon violence then he “has no other option but to es­tablish writ of the state”. How­ever, the CM refused to share the details of “general amnes­ty”, saying he would elabo­rate on the policy once things are finalised. missing person is ‘dicey subject’ Responding to a question regarding what steps being taken to ensure the recovery of missing per­sons, CM Bugti said the count of missing persons is “dicey”.

