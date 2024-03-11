CM Maryam Nawaz approves 657 passenger buses for Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Monday okayed the procurement of 657 environment-friendly passenger buses for the province’s big cities to provide ease to commuters.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz to review the transport project of the province.

The meeting briefed the chief minister about the project of provision of 20,000 electric bikes and 657 environment-friendly buses for urban areas.

The project will be launched on May 9, CM Maryam Nawaz was told by the officials during the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Punjab’s first-ever woman CM said, she is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people of the province.

The redressal of the masses issues is the top priority of my government, the Punjab chief minister said.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz directed to start “Sarkein Bahaal Punjab Khushhal” project, in which rehabilitation of all inter and intra-district roads would be carried out.

Chairing a meeting here, she directed authorities concerned to start the project for the socio-economic development of people of Punjab.

“No road should be left broken in Punjab in 6 months”, she said, noting that repair and rehabilitation of all inter and intra-district roads should be completed at the earliest without compromising the quality of work.