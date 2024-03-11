Commissioner directs to devise plan for eliminating encroachments on Nullah Leh

RAWALPINDI - Com­missioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak has direct­ed the officials concerned to devise a comprehensive plan for eliminating en­croachments around the Nullah Leh on a permanent basis. Chairing a meet­ing about development projects at his office here Sunday, the Commissioner directed the officials of the Public Health Department and WASA to present a re­port of constructing a road on both sides of Nullah Leh and cleanliness of the Leh in the next meeting. He directed the concerned departments to coordinate with each other and com­plete the Ring road project by November 30, 2024. The Commissioner said that the feasibility of sig­nal free corridor from Pir­wadhai to Kuchari Chowk had been completed and further progress would be accelerated soon on this project for the smooth flow of the traffic. He informed that Adyala Road was also being made a dual car­riageway and work on this project would be complet­ed at a fast pace. Aamir Khattak further directed to complete the plantation campaign arrangements in time and special atten­tion should be paid to the plantation in Murree. He directed the Deputy Com­missioner Murree and Parks and Horticulture Agency to give attention to the restoration of the beautification of hill sta­tion preserving its natu­ral beauty.