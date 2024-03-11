Commissioner for strict action against profiteers during Ramazan

KARACHI - Commis­sioner, Muhammad Saleem Rajput has directed the of­ficers concerned that imple­mentation of government fixed prices of essential items must be ensured dur­ing Holy month of Rama­zan and shopkeepers and traders made bound not to charge over prices of the daily use items failing which structure action should be initiated against the viola­tors. According to statement issued here on Sunday, the Commissioner said on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, pricing control must be implemented during Ramzan at all cost and strict action against profiteers and hoarders be expedited. Meanwhile, the local admin­istration has initiated action against profiteers in all 7 dis­tricts of Karachi division and over 800000 rupees fine was imposed against 137 profi­teers for charging higher prices of the essential items.