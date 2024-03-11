Commissioner visits tehsils to review ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Aj­mal Bhatti visited Bhalwal and Kot Momin tehsils on Sunday to assess implementation on the ‘Clean Pun­jab’ campaign and ‘Negehban Ramazan’ package here. He checked the ongoing activities under the ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign in Chak No 113 and 114 of Bhalwal. Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik and Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Rab Nawaz accompanied the commissioner. The commissioner visited different areas and briefed the locals on is­sues such as waste collection, lifting, and cleanliness of drains and sewer lines. He issued instructions to officers present to address complaints promptly. The commissioner emphasised prioritising the zero waste initiative across all districts under the ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign. He said: “Municipal authorities were actively engaged in cleaning heaps of garbage from streets, markets, and public places. Likewise, efforts are underway to clean up debris and garbage alongside dividers. Immediate action is being taken to address public complaints and citizens’ feedback was being actively sought.”