Cop shot dead by outlaws, laid to rest

SARGODHA - A constable of Muhafiz Squad who was gunned down by outlaws on Saturday night was laid to rest at Miani Town graveyard, some 32 km away from here on Sunday. Earlier, his funeral prayer was held at Police Lines Sargodha, which was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, other police officials and a large number of people. Speaking on the occasion, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that martyr constable was an asset of the police depart­ment who sacrificed his life while protecting the life and property of people. He said that teams had been formed to arrest the killers of police constable. It is per­tinent to mention here that constable Mohsin Abbas of Miani police station along with his team was patrol­ling when they spotted sus­pected motorcyclists and signalled them to stop but they opened fire at police officials. During the cross­ing firing, constable Moh­sin Abbas sustained critical bullet injuries and his was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. One of the outlaws iden­tified as Waqar was also killed during the shootout while another injured rob­ber identified as Amir have been arrested. Their two accomplices fled the scene.