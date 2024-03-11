Crackdown on profiteers intensified across Punjab, 1,757 arrested

LAHORE - Ahead of the holy month of Rama­zan, the authorities have intensified the crackdown on profiteers across Punjab, arresting 1,757 persons and registering 639 cases within a week. The Price Magistrates also imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers found involved in the over-charging. The report on the actions taken by the Price Magis­trates was presented during the meeting held under the chair­manship of Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, at Civil Secretariat here on Sunday. Senior Pro­vincial Minister Mary­am Aurangzeb partici­pated in the meeting through video link and directed that price control measures be made more effective. The Chief Secretary said that sale of items at more than fixed rates is not acceptable in any case. He said that the prices of food items in the districts are set by the Deputy Commissioners themselves, adding that implementation of the price list is also their responsibility. He said that there is no justification for the difference in the prices of vegetables and pulses in different districts. The Chief Secretary called for a report on the price lists of all the districts on a daily basis and asked the administrative officers to remain in the field to keep a check on prices more effectively. Ordering to speed up the process of distribu­tion of ration bags in 10 districts including Gujranwala, Kasur, Baha­walnagar, the Chief Secretary said that the main ob­jective of Nigehban Ramazan package is to provide ration bags to the deserving peo­ple at their doorsteps. He instructed the Deputy Commission­ers to ensure that the ration bags are being delivered to deserv­ing families at their homes. He said that strict action would be taken against the staff who do not provide ration bags at the doorsteps. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to keep strict check on the quality of the items supplied in the ration bags. The Additional Chief Secre­tary, Secretaries of Industries, Ag­riculture and relevant departments attended the meeting while all the Divisional Commissioners and Dep­uty Commissioners participated through video link.