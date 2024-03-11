DS Polo clinch 3rd President of Pakistan National Open Polo trophy

LAHORE - DS Polo clinched coveted trophy in the 3rd President of Pakistan Polo Cup National Open Cham­pionship Finale 2024, outpacing FG Polo by 12-7 in the grand fi­nale held here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

The prestigious event was sponsored by Askari Bank, Habib Metro Bank, and Fay­sal Bank and Sitara Chemicals. Max Charlton was the standout player of the finale, deliver­ing an impressive performance by scoring seven goals for DS Polo. He was ably supported by teammates Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Daniyal Sheikh, and Nico Rob­erts, who each added a goal to the team’s tally. FG Polo’s effort was led by Mian Abbas Mukhtar with a hat-trick, while Raul La­placette and Raja Mikael Sami contributed two goals each.

The opening chukker saw both teams grappling to score, yet DS Polo broke through, notching a single goal to edge ahead 1-0. In the second chukker, FG Polo upped their game, successfully driving in three goals against DS Polo’s two, bringing the score to an even 3-3. DS Polo reclaimed the lead in the third chukker, outmaneuvering FG Polo with two goals to one, securing a nar­row 5-4 advantage.

DS Polo then took control in the fourth chukker, extending their lead to a commanding 10- 4. In the final and crucial fifth chukker, DS Polo further solidi­fied their position by adding two more goals to their score, mak­ing it 12-4. Despite a spirited ef­fort from FG Polo, who managed to string together three consec­utive goals, reducing the gap to 12-7, it was insufficient to turn the tide of the match, culminat­ing in a 12-7 victory for DS Polo.

The match was expertly over­seen by field umpires Nico Scor­tichini and Mark John Holmes. The grand finale was attended by a large audience of polo en­thusiasts. Distinguished guests included Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, along with senior representatives from the sponsoring banks - Askari Bank, Habib Metro Bank, and Faysal Bank - and Sitara Chemicals.

The event also featured a cap­tivating display of archery, a parade of antique cars, and Har­ley-Davidson motorcycles, add­ing to the festive atmosphere. In a closely contested subsidiary final, Master Paints/Diamond Paints edged out BN Polo with a 9-8 victory.

During the prize distribution ceremony, accolades were be­stowed upon the standout per­formers of the tournament. The spirit of polo award was pre­sented to Director Rijas Faisal Shahzad while Max Charlton was declared the most valuable foreign player, Zakaria Dawood the emerging talent, Raja Temur Nadeem the most improved player, Sufi Mohammad Haroon the most improved player in low goal, Agha Adam in 0-2 category, Bilal Noon in 0-2, Raja Mikael Sami in 0-4, Juan Cruz Greguoli in foreigner player category while the medium goal award went to Mian Abbas Mukhtar.