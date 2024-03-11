Dump Dilemma

The unbearable stench emanat­ing from the mounting garbage dumps along Sabzi Mandi Road in the vicinity of Police Line I/10, Is­lamabad, has evolved into a critical concern for residents of the twin cities. The intolerable odour has become a pressing public health issue, with reported instances of the proliferation of diseases in the area, allegedly linked to the mas­sive accumulation of garbage.

This issue not only poses a threat to the environmental integrity of the capital but also tarnishes Islam­abad’s image, a city renowned for its aesthetic beauty. The Capital De­velopment Authority (CDA) takes a lot of pride in Islamabad as one of the world’s most beautiful capitals. However, the evident neglect of ar­eas like I/10 raises questions about the city’s unified development ap­proach. Is I/10 not an integral part of Islamabad, or does it fall outside the jurisdiction of the CDA?

This pressing concern prompts us to ask whether the CDA would con­sider depositing such waste in elite sectors like F-7 or F-10. Will they have the audacity to face the afflu­ent elite of Islamabad? If not, why is it consistently the middle class that bears the brunt of such issues? While diligent workers maintain the greenery of elite sectors, the heart of Islamabad grapples with the unbridled dumping of garbage.

No civilised nation would per­mit such a situation to persist un­resolved. Therefore, we insist that immediate action is taken against this issue. We anticipate that our collective efforts will bring atten­tion to this matter, compelling the Islamabad administration to de­vise a comprehensive plan for gar­bage disposal.

We urge the Islamabad adminis­tration to address this matter ur­gently, underscoring the need for a sustainable and effective waste management solution that befits the capital’s status. Let us work together to ensure the well-being and cleanliness of our beloved city.

MOHSIN HABIB,

Rawalpindi.