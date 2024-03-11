Economic Watch: China’s manufacturing sector strives to remain competitive amid headwinds

BEIJING - Amid challenges posed by global geo­politics and competition, China’s man­ufacturing sector counters headwinds with a robust supply chain framework and policies fostering industrial ad­vancement. Over the past year, the im­pact of geopolitics on the global supply chain has become increasingly evident. The re-shoring of manufacturing to de­veloped countries and rapid economic development in countries and regions like Mexico and Southeast Asia have intensified competition among nations to attract manufacturing production lines to their own territories.

It’s undeniable that the production of some labour-intensive goods has shifted from China to other countries. However, because China has been deeply integrated into the global value chain, many companies that have left China end up returning, or they still need to import a significant amount of intermediate products from China.

“One must not view the shift in parts of the industrial chain as indicative of an overall trend,” said Song Xiquan, chairman of Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd “China’s industries are currently undergoing transforma­tion and upgrading, reshaping their competitiveness”.

Song took the country’s textile in­dustry as an example. Although cer­tain processing enterprises have left, the industry’s overall added value is increasing. In 2023, China’s high-per­formance fiber production capacity ac­counted for over a third of the world’s total, with a 14.4 percent year-on-year increase in export volume.

Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory has achieved a component localisation rate of over 95 percent, which Song Gang, the manufacturing vice president of Tesla Inc has hailed as a “win-win” situ­ation for both Tesla and its Chinese suppliers. China now possesses all the industrial categories in the United Na­tions industrial classification and has nurtured 12,000 “little giant” firms, over 90 percent of which are suppliers to well-known large enterprises both at home and globally. “Little giant” firms represent the novel elites of small and medium-sized enterprises that special­ize in a niche market, boast cutting-edge technologies and show great potential.

Official statistics showed that China tops the world in terms of output of more than 40 percent of 500 major industrial products. China’s personal computers, smartphones and solar panels contribute over half of the glob­al production. In 2023, China’s total value-added industrial production ap­proached 40 trillion yuan (about 5.57 trillion US dollars), accounting for 31.7 percent of its GDP. The scale of its man­ufacturing industry has ranked first in the world for 14 consecutive years, ac­cording to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The Business Confidence Sur­vey 2023/24 published by the Ger­man Chambers of Commerce Abroad Greater China indicated that over half of the surveyed companies planned to increase investment in China in the next two years, citing reasons such as a well-established supply chain and en­hanced innovation. This year’s govern­ment work report, which was unveiled this week at the national legislative session for deliberation, shows that Chinese policymakers are committed to preserving the competitive advan­tage of the country’s robust industrial chain system and climbing toward mid-to-high-end development.