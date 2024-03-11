Ex-president says ready to face legal action under Article 6

KARACHI - Hours after leaving the presiden­cy following the completion of the presidential term, Dr Arif Alvi has said that he is ready to face legal pro­ceedings against him under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Demands of a high treason case against Alvi under Article 6 for al­leged violation of the Constitution have been raised on multiple in­stances — such as the dissolution of the National Assembly on advice of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, who then served as the prime min­ister; and a recent case of not sum­moning the first session of the upper house of parliament after the gener­al elections 2024.

The ex-president, who handed over the charge to newly sworn in Pres­ident Asif Ali Zardari, vacated the presidential palace and flew back to Karachi Sunday evening, where he addressed a press conference at his residence. “Conduct a case under Ar­ticle 6 against me if they want. Those levelling allegations of unconstitu­tional actions [against Alvi] can go to the courts,” the former president said while speaking to journalists.

“I stood fast on accountability and democratic values,” he said, adding that he also held on to the principles of his party, PTI, which was oppos­ing corruption culture in the coun­try. “I adhered to the Constitution and did what was appropriate,” he insisted. Alvi went on to say that he was adamant about getting the deci­sion on reserved seats of the assem­bly done before calling the NA ses­sion. Referring to the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assem­bly, the second legislature under the PTI government to be disbanded last year, Alvi said that he had advised against leaving the KP assembly.

The ex-president said that his role as the president has been to make efforts to eliminate differenc­es. Speaking about the PTI founder, Alvi said that he and Khan were of the view that the reference against now Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa shouldn’t have been filed. The former president told the journalists that he has asked his law­yers to file a plea seeking permission for him to meet Khan, who remains incarcerated in Rawalpindi’s Adia­la jail. He then called for the inves­tigations into May 9 incidents of vi­olence and urged politicians and the establishment to play a role in unit­ing the country.