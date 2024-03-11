Fasting inRamazan reduces stress feelings, anxiety: Expert

KARACHI - Actively participating in Ramazan can lead to declining rates of depression, anxiety, stress, and improvements in mem­ory and overall mental well-being. Head of the Depart­ment of Cardiology at the Patel Hospital, Karachi Prof. Dr. Rehan Umer expressed these views while delivering a lecture on “Ramazan and Health”. Dr Panjwani Cen­ter for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi (UoK), in collaboration with the Sindh Innovation Research, and Education Network (SI­REN), organized the public awareness lecture in the lec­ture hall of the L.E.J. National Science Information Center on Friday. He termed pre-Ramazan education as quite essential for people who are suffering from some kinds of diseases like diabetes, car­diovascular, kidney, etc. Eat­ing large amounts of foods rich in carbohydrates and fats, especially at seher and iftaar, should be avoided,” she advised.