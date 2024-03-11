FATA varsity hosts BS convocation ceremony

PESHAWAR - FATA University hosted its first BS convocation 2024, at the Ajab Khan Afridi Auditorium FATA Uni­versity Dara Adam Khel to com­memorate the accomplishments of students of academic sessions from 2016 till 2023.

The ceremony saw the distribu­tion of 113 degrees in undergrad­uate programmes and 20 gold medals to top position holder stu­dents from various departments. Vice Chancellor of FATA Universi­ty, Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan expressed immense pride in the milestone achievement, high­lighting the significance of the event for both the university and the region.

In his address, Dr Muham­mad Jahanzeb Khan emphasised the pivotal role of the graduat­ing students as the future of the nation, acknowledging the chal­lenges faced by the FATA region and affirming the commitment to providing enhanced facilities, in­cluding a dedicated skill develop­ment centre within the universi­ty premises.

He also announced plans to establish a separate institute for female students, underscor­ing the institution’s dedication to gender equality and inclu­sivity.

The Vice Chancellor extend­ed heartfelt congratulations to all graduating students and their families, recognising their hard work and dedication throughout their academic journey.

The first BS convocation marks a significant milestone in the histo­ry of FATA University.

The convocation was attended by members from the syndicate, senate, and senior officials while a large number of parents were also present on the occasion.