Federal govt asks XWDiscos to furnish details of all vacant positions

ISLAMABAD - To fill the crucial posts in the power distribution companies, the federal government has asked the Power Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) to furnish the details of all the vacant positions.
The Power Division has asked the ex-Wapda Distribution Companies to provide sub-divisional wise position of the vacant posts in their respective companies, official source told The Nation.
Thousands of posts are laying vacant in the 10 state owned power distribution companies for the last so many years, the source said.
There are around 172,000 posts of various grades in the state owned Discos; however, around 30 percent positions (over 50,000) are lying vacant across the country. Half of the vacant posts consist of engineers and linemen, the official said.
Majority of the vacant posts are laying vacant in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO). The shortage of manpower in DISCOs is severely affecting the performance of the companies. Owing to shortage of staff some DISCOs such as Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) are sending table bills to the consumers. The quality of service in these DISCOs is also not up to the mark due to shortage of staff.
In the past attempts were made for recruitments in PESCO. In the year 2022, the company had hired around 2,600 employees for various positions. Later, serious irregularities were unearthed in the hiring process. Following an audit report, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had directed PESCO for the removal of all the new recruited 2,600 employees of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), and ordered an inquiry against the officers responsible for the mess.