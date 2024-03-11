Federal govt asks XWDiscos to furnish details of all vacant positions

ISLAMABAD - To fill the crucial posts in the power distribution companies, the federal government has asked the Power Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) to fur­nish the details of all the va­cant positions.

The Power Division has asked the ex-Wapda Distribu­tion Companies to provide sub-divisional wise position of the vacant posts in their respective companies, official source told The Nation.

Thousands of posts are lay­ing vacant in the 10 state owned power distribution companies for the last so many years, the source said.

There are around 172,000 posts of various grades in the state owned Discos; however, around 30 percent positions (over 50,000) are lying va­cant across the country. Half of the vacant posts consist of engineers and linemen, the official said.

Majority of the vacant posts are laying vacant in Pesha­war Electric Supply Company (PESCO). The shortage of man­power in DISCOs is severely af­fecting the performance of the companies. Owing to shortage of staff some DISCOs such as Peshawar Electric Supply Com­pany (PESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and Quetta Electric Supply Com­pany (QESCO) are sending ta­ble bills to the consumers. The quality of service in these DIS­COs is also not up to the mark due to shortage of staff.

In the past attempts were made for recruitments in PES­CO. In the year 2022, the com­pany had hired around 2,600 employees for various positions. Later, serious irregularities were unearthed in the hiring process. Following an audit re­port, Public Accounts Commit­tee (PAC) had directed PESCO for the removal of all the new recruited 2,600 employees of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), and ordered an inquiry against the officers responsible for the mess.