Female drug dealer held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN    -   Dera police during the operation against the narcotics arrested a female drug dealer and recovered 16402 grams of hashish from her possession in the limits of City Police Station on Sunday. 

According to the police spokes­man, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Me­hmood, City Police Station un­der the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur conducted a major and successful operation against narcotics and arrested notorious female drug dealer Nasreen Bibi.

