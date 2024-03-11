Monday, March 11, 2024
First edition of Design SUMMIT unveils intricacies of design discourse in Lahore

Web Desk
7:41 PM | March 11, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Design Summit Lahore 2024, a pioneering event poised to unravel the intricacies of design discourse in Pakistan and the Global South, has officially kicked off. Hosted by the Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts and Design (MDSVAD) at Beaconhouse National University (BNU), this groundbreaking summit promises to showcase diverse facets of design through exhibitions, conversations, projects, and pavilions.

Under the theme "Everything that has been designed or will be designed is being designed right now," coined by Prof. Ijlal Muzaffar of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), the Design Summit aims to foster a rich and expansive dialogue on design. It brings together international speakers, design academics, practitioners, and visionaries to delve into topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Planetary Geographies, Language, and more.

Conceived by Rashid Rana and his colleagues at MDSVAD, BNU, the Design Summit is a collaborative effort with the Punjab Walled Cities Authority, Rhode Island School of Design, and IAP, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's design landscape. As part of BNU's 20th-anniversary celebrations, the event will be held at the historic Walled City of Lahore and BNU Campus from March 7 to 13, 2024, with pavilions remaining on display at Lahore Fort until April 15, 2024.

Web Desk

