First official image of UK’s Princess Kate published after surgery

LONDON - Kensington Pal­ace released the first official photo of Prin­cess Kate on social media on Sunday, nearly two months after her abdominal surgery, dur­ing which she has stayed out of the public eye. The 42-year-old princess, whose husband Prince William is heir to the British throne, has been recovering mainly at their home in Windsor, west of London, since leaving hospital on January 29. The photo shows the Princess of Wales sitting on a garden chair, dressed in jeans, a sweater and a dark jacket, smiling, surrounded by her three laughing children, George, Charlotte and Louis. “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” read a mes­sage accompanying the photo on X. “Wishing everyone a Happy Moth­er’s Day,” said the message, which was signed “C” for Catherine. In a statement the palace clarified that the photo was taken “in Windsor earlier this week” by Kate’s husband, Prince William. The family photograph is the first official image of Kate released by the royal family since her hospitalisa­tion at the London Clinic on January 16 for an abdominal surgery. The fu­ture queen was last pictured in public during a Christmas Day walk in San­dringham, eastern England. Photos published by TMZ earlier in March showed Kate wearing sunglasses while being driven in a car, with the celebrity news site saying they were taken Monday near Windsor Castle. UK media outlets including the Daily Mail and The Sun have chosen not to publish the photos. The sighting came after a flurry of conspiracy theories on social media over the famously hard-working and dutiful princess’s absence from the spotlight.