First Pakistani design studio opens in London’s luxury district

ISLAMABAD - Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, a celebrated Pakistani fashion designer, has carved his name in history by becoming the first South Asian couturier to estab­lish a dedicated design studio in Lon­don’s prestigious Regent Street district. Ranjha and entrepreneur Malik Asad launched the first Pakistani couture brand in London’s Regent Street, mark­ing a significant debut on the global fashion scene. The first ever of its kind project has been brought to Mortimer Street, just off Regent Street, by the cre­ative director Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, managing director Abubakar Naveed Ranjha and fashion ecosystem pio­neer Asad Malik. They said their MNR studio is set to redefine luxury and elegance – offering a wide range for both men and women. Mohsin Naveed Ranjha and Asad Malik, speaking at the event, shared that their choice to open in London followed thorough market research. They were convinced that London, especially the Regent Street, Oxford Circus, and Bond Street area, offered the perfect setting for their studio. Their goal is to cater to the Brit­ish Asian community in the UK while also expanding the reach of Pakistani fashion to a broader audience. Lots of their clients are from India, includ­ing a large number of western-based Indian Punjabis, and Bangladesh and London would be the most suitable places. Bollywood actress Sonam Ba­jwa and dozens of leading Pakistani and Indian society figures attended the opulent launch which had hundreds of people queuing outside the studio to see the glamour on display inside the newly unveiled studio – showcas­ing richly-made, colourful designer clothes. Bollywood’s Punjabi power­house actor Sonam Bajwa said people in London have been asking her about buying quality clothes for their special occasions. The actor said: “Now people don’t have to go to India and Pakistan to buy clothes for their weddings. Mohsin is in huge demand in India and over­seas. Mohsin’s journey is so much more than fashion. It is a representation of culture and community which inspires and uplifts. His presence in London symbolizes the global recognition of South Asian creativity and craftsman­ship. I have known Mohsin since 2018 and I have been wearing his clothes ever since. I plan to visit Pakistan in the near future.”