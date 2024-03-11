Five held with contraband

SARGODHA - Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics from their possession. In a crackdown against drug pushers, the teams of different police stations raided the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested Bilal, Abbas, Javed, Ijaz and Irfan and recovered 1.57 kg hashish, 40 litres liquor and a pistol from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.
‘THALASSEMIA SAFE PAKISTAN’ CEREMONY HELD AT HILAL-E-AHMAR
Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre Sargodha organized a ceremony titled ‘Thalassemia Safe Pakistan’ here on Sunday. Child patients of Thalassemia and Hemophilia from Sargodha district and division were specially invited to the event. Children suffering from Thalassemia presented beautiful tableau and received much praise from the audience.
Prominent guests included well-known businessmen and philanthropists, among whom were Rao Suleman, Sheikh Farooq Wohra, In-charge of Police
Khidmat Center Sheikh Safdar, coordinator for Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre Ghulam Mustafa Mirza participated in the ceremony. In the ceremony, center’s workers and staff were honored with appreciation shields.
Coordinator Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre Ghulam Mustafa Mirza thanked the police department and said that nearly 4,000 blood bags had been donated to Thalassemia and hemophilia patients through camps set up by the police in the district.
Speakers said that pre-marital Thalassemia testing was the only solution to eradicate the deadly disease. In-charge of Police Protection Sheikh Safdar said the treatment for Thalassemia was very expensive, but the Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre Sargodha was helping these innocent children fighting this battle with self-help and the cooperation of traders of the city, which was commendable