Five held with contraband

SARGODHA - Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five accused and recovered narcot­ics from their possession. In a crackdown against drug pushers, the teams of different police stations raided the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested Bilal, Abbas, Javed, Ijaz and Irfan and recovered 1.57 kg hashish, 40 litres liquor and a pistol from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.

‘THALASSEMIA SAFE PAKISTAN’ CEREMONY HELD AT HILAL-E-AHMAR

Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalas­semia and Hemophilia Centre Sargodha organized a ceremony titled ‘Thalas­semia Safe Pakistan’ here on Sunday. Child patients of Thalassemia and Hemophil­ia from Sargodha district and division were specially invited to the event. Chil­dren suffering from Thalas­semia presented beautiful tableau and received much praise from the audience.

Prominent guests includ­ed well-known business­men and philanthropists, among whom were Rao Suleman, Sheikh Farooq Wohra, In-charge of Police

Khidmat Center Sheikh Safdar, coordinator for Thalassemia and Hemo­philia Centre Ghulam Mus­tafa Mirza participated in the ceremony. In the cere­mony, center’s workers and staff were honored with ap­preciation shields.

Coordinator Thalassemia and Hemophilia Centre Ghulam Mustafa Mirza thanked the police depart­ment and said that nearly 4,000 blood bags had been donated to Thalassemia and hemophilia patients through camps set up by the police in the district.

Speakers said that pre-marital Thalassemia test­ing was the only solution to eradicate the deadly disease. In-charge of Police Protection Sheikh Safdar said the treatment for Thal­assemia was very expen­sive, but the Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia and Hemo­philia Centre Sargodha was helping these innocent children fighting this battle with self-help and the coop­eration of traders of the city, which was commendable