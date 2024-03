SIALKOT - Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi paid a surprise visit to Daska and Sambrial cities and inspected distribution of relief ham­pers under the Nigehban Ramazan package, as per instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (Focal Person) Asad Raza Kazmi gave the briefing while Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Anwar Ali and Ahsan Mumtaz were also present.