Gunshots, then chaos before Nigeria students’ kidnapping

KURIGA - Students were just about to settle into their class­es after singing Nigeria’s national anthem when the gunshots rang out. Then chaos erupted. It was around 8:00 a.m on Thursday when dozens of gunmen dressed in military uniforms rode on motorbikes into the school grounds in Kuriga, a quiet agrarian village 100km outside the north­western Nigerian city of Kaduna. More gunmen arrived from the rear on foot, blocking all exits as shots were fired into the air. By the time the early morning attack was over, more than 280 school­children had been round­ed up and kidnapped by the armed group in the latest mass abduction in Nigeria’s northwest. It was one of the largest re­cent mass kidnappings by gunmen known local­ly as bandits in Nigeria where criminal gangs tar­get schools, colleges and highways as they hunt for large groups of victims to make ransom demands. Nigeria’s security forces on Sunday were still hunt­ing for Kuriga school vic­tims in forests that spread across Kaduna and other states. In Kaduna, Kuri­ga’s unfenced school, with its dilapidated five blocks, housed primary and sec­ondary school sections. Security was basic as in many such rural schools. “We initially thought they were soldiers and began hailing them and shout­ing ‘May God be with you’,” said Maryam Us­man, an 11-year old pu­pil who escaped. Then bandits began shooting in the air as they attacked the school where 1,000 schoolchildren where about to start classes.