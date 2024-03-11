Gunshots, then chaos before Nigeria students’ kidnapping

KURIGA - Students were just about to settle into their classes after singing Nigeria’s national anthem when the gunshots rang out. Then chaos erupted. It was around 8:00 a.m on Thursday when dozens of gunmen dressed in military uniforms rode on motorbikes into the school grounds in Kuriga, a quiet agrarian village 100km outside the northwestern Nigerian city of Kaduna. More gunmen arrived from the rear on foot, blocking all exits as shots were fired into the air. By the time the early morning attack was over, more than 280 schoolchildren had been rounded up and kidnapped by the armed group in the latest mass abduction in Nigeria’s northwest. It was one of the largest recent mass kidnappings by gunmen known locally as bandits in Nigeria where criminal gangs target schools, colleges and highways as they hunt for large groups of victims to make ransom demands. Nigeria’s security forces on Sunday were still hunting for Kuriga school victims in forests that spread across Kaduna and other states. In Kaduna, Kuriga’s unfenced school, with its dilapidated five blocks, housed primary and secondary school sections. Security was basic as in many such rural schools. “We initially thought they were soldiers and began hailing them and shouting ‘May God be with you’,” said Maryam Usman, an 11-year old pupil who escaped. Then bandits began shooting in the air as they attacked the school where 1,000 schoolchildren where about to start classes.