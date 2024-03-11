Hampers’ delivery at doorsteps to continue till 10th of Ramazan, says Commissioner

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that relief hampers’ delivery under the ‘Ramazan Negahban’ package at doorsteps of beneficiaries would continue till 10th of Ramazan. Pre­siding over a meeting at his office here on Sunday, he reviewed distri­bution of food hampers and estab­lishment of agri fair shops at Model Bazaars across Lahore division. The commissioner revealed that 117,781 eligible individuals in the Lahore di­vision had been provided with food hampers under ‘Ramazan Negah­ban’ package on their doorsteps. The daily target for all districts had been set and zero tolerance policy would be adopted on the targets. Lahore aims to reach a daily target of 25,000 to 30,000 doorstep deliv­eries, while Sheikhupura aims for 10,000 to 15,000 daily, Kasur targets 10,000, and Nankana Sahib aims for 5,000 to 10,000 doorstep deliver­ies daily. He said that the Ramazan Negahban package had been deliv­ered to 75,000 eligible individuals in Lahore so far. In a briefing, it was revealed that for verification of data, CNIC numbers had been obtained along with addresses of households. He announced that the Ramazan pack­age doorstep delivery would cover 1,010,146 eligible individuals in the di­vision. The commissioner emphasised activation of agricultural fair price shops in all model bazaars across Lahore division from Monday. There will be agriculture fair price shops in 10 model bazaars in Lahore.