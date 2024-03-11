HBL PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined for kicking stumps in match against Multan Sultans

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fined bowler Naseem Shah 10% of his match fee for breaching Pakistan Super League's (PSL) code of conduct during a match against Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Naseem is playing for Islamabad United in the current season of the PSL.



In a statement issued by the PCB, Naseem was charged with violating Article 2.2 which deals with the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings.

"Naseem had kicked the stumps after the final ball of Multan Sultans’ innings," added the statement.

The pacer pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama, hence, a formal hearing was not needed.

The charge for violating the code of conduct was imposed by on-field umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Muhammad Asif.

Sultans fined for slow over-rate

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the same match, Multan Sultans were also fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.



Sultans were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Mahanama, who took into consideration time allowances before arriving at the decision.



As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10% of his match fee.

