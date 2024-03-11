Heavy rains again lash Gwadar, other parts of Balochistan

GWADAR/ISLAMABAD - Heavy rains once again lashed flood-ravaged Gwa­dar and other parts of Balochistan on Sunday, sus­pending normal life and traffic.

The showers, which began on Saturday evening, left main roads and streets flooded with knee-high water and submerged low-lying areas in Gwadar and adjoining districts. In Kech, heavy rains sus­pended traffic and blocked connecting roads.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological De­partment, 21 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Gwadar over the last 24 hours, 10mm in Turbat and 2mm in Ormara, Turbat and Jiwani.

The Met Office said rain and thunderstorms with isolated showers were forecast in Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, and Awaran dis­tricts today. It also warned of flash flooding in the local nullahs of Gwadar, Kech, Turbat and Pan­jgur, adding that snowfall may disrupt traffic in northern Balochistan till March 13.

The Met department further stated that Chagai, Noshki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Lo­ralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Kila Abdullah and Kila Saifullah were likely to witness a similar weather, with snowfall on hills, till March 13. Mean­while, the Provincial Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) issued an alert in Balochistan. Separate­ly, light rain was reported in several parts of Karachi earlier in the day. In a press release issued on Sun­day, the PDMA said a westerly wave was prevailing over Balochistan and adjoining Sindh.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely to occur in Jamshoro, Dadu, Larkano, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad dis­tricts today and March 12 night/March 13.