High-ranking Indian election official resigns ahead of polls

NEW DELHI - In­dia’s second-highest ranked election commission official has resigned, the justice min­istry said, days before the ex­pected announcement of gen­eral elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third term. Arun Goel re­signed on Saturday, leaving the Election Commission of India with only one of its three top officials to conduct what will be the largest exercise of the dem­ocratic franchise in human his­tory. Nearly a billion people are eligible to cast ballots in the elections, likely to be held in April-May. The Ministry of Law and Justice said Indian Presi­dent Droupadi Murmu had ac­cepted Goel’s resignation, but did not cite a reason for his de­parture. Indian media said Goel had resigned due to “person­al reasons”, citing sources. An­other official had retired last year and the position has not yet been filed. The dates for the election, conducted in sev­eral phases, are likely to be an­nounced next week, accord­ing to local media reports. K.C. Venugopal, general secretary of the main opposition Con­gress party, said Goel’s resigna­tion was a concern. “It is deeply concerning for the health of the world’s largest democracy that Election Commissioner Mr Arun Goel has resigned on the cusp of the Lok Sabha (parliamentary) elections,” he said in a social me­dia post. “There is absolutely no transparency in how a consti­tutional institution like the ECI has been functioning and the manner in which the govern­ment pressurises them.” Several opinion polls have indicated an easy win by Modi and his Hin­du nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in the general election. A Pew survey last year found Modi was viewed favourably by near­ly 80 per cent of Indians. A poll of urban voters conducted by YouGov in February showed the BJP comfortably leading India’s manifold opposition parties in every measured age and gender demographic.