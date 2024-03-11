ICT admin holds event titled ‘Breaking Barriers’ to honour women role

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Commissioner’s Office Islamabad has hosted a dynamic event in honor of International Women’s Day, themed “Breaking Barriers.” The event was attended by distinguished guests, in­cluding Humaira Ahmed, Secretary of the National Heritage & Culture Divi­sion, and Aisha Humera Ch, Additional Secre­tary of the Ministry of Interior, among others, to celebrate the accom­plishments and impact of women across various fields. Renowned figures took the stage to share their insights and expe­riences, including Geir Tonstol, the ILO’s Coun­try Director for Pakistan, and Huma Fakhar, a suc­cessful businesswoman and philanthropist. Ni­gar Nazar, the CEO of Gogi Studios and an ac­complished cartoonist, also shared her journey alongside other influen­tial speakers like Syed Ali Abbas, CEO of Hive, and Zeejah Fazli and Hina Abidi, notable philan­thropists. Zunaira Fayyaz, a lawyer and climate ex­pert, contributed her ex­pertise to the enriching discussions. The event was marked by engaging panel discussions that shed light on critical is­sues surrounding gender equality and women’s empowerment. In rec­ognition of exceptional achievements, awards were presented to stu­dents from the Women Development Wing for their outstanding perfor­mances in various fields, including IT, horticul­ture, management, and finance. These talented students showcased their skills through informative stalls. Reflecting on the significance of the event, Asim Ayub, Director Gen­eral of the Chief Commis­sioner Office, ICT, empha­sized the importance of International Women’s Day as a tribute to the in­valuable contributions of women to society.