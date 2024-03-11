Monday, March 11, 2024
IGP visits Centre for Public Safety Model Town

Staff Reporter
March 11, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited the Centre for Public Safety Model Town, here on Sun­day and inspected various sections of the under-construction building. SP Model Town Division Ahmad Zunir Cheema and other officers were present. They briefed the IGP about the ongoing work. The IGP issued directions to complete the pending works as soon as possible. He said polic­ing services would be provided to citizens in the best environment at the Center for Public Safety Model Town. He said a special desk would be set up at the Centre to provide policing services to women citizens. Dr Usman said the infrastructure in police stations and offices in all districts of the province was being upgraded according to mod­ern requirements.

