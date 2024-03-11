IHC to resume hearing in appeals in cipher and Toshakhana cases

ISLAMABAD - A special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing in the appeals of former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convic­tions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

The IHC special bench comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing of these appeals.

Previously, an office report was sub­mitted saying that the paper book could not be prepared and request for exten­sion of time for three days was made. The IHC bench the request and deferred the hearing of the case till March 11 (today).

In this matter, Imran, Bushra and Qureshi moved the petitions through their counsels Barrister Ali Zafar, Salman Safdar Advocate and others and cited the State and Chairman National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) and Secretary Inte­rior as respondents.

Khan and Qureshi have challenged the conviction and their 10-year sen­tence each in the cipher case. Khan and Bushra Bibi filed appeals against their conviction in the Toshakhana reference in which they were sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment each and a Rs1.54 billion fine.

Imran’s counsel stated in the peti­tion that the appellant along with the co-accused, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, faced trial in Case FIR No.06/23 dated 15.08.2023 (“Cypher Case”) under Sec­tions 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 read with Section 34 of the Paki­stan Penal Code (PPC), 1860. The Ap­pellant was arrested on 15.08.2023 and is aggrieved with the conviction-and sentence awarded in the instant case through judgment dated 30.01.2024 passed by Abu-al Hasnat Muhammad Zulgarnain, Special Judge (Official Se­crets Act, 1923), Islamabad.

He adopted the stance that in this case, the prosecution improperly docu­mented evidence in violation of the mandatory provisions outlined in the Criminal Procedure Code. 1898 and de­spite the repeated objections raised by the appellant, the trial court refrained from intervening.

Imran’s counsel stated that vide order dated 16.01.2024 and reiterated in sub­sequent orders passed by the Special Judge, it was clarified that the examina­tion-in-chief of PWs will be conducted first in one stretch, and the cross exami­nation would be, conducted at a second stage, after their examination-in-chief was concluded.

He added that the proceedings were hurried through by the court in break­neck speed for reasons known only to the Court itself, and in five daily hearing, evidence of 25 PWs was recorded.

He mentioned that during all this time from 15.01. 2024 to 23.01.2024 and even throughout the trial, the appellant and appellant’s lawyers never created any hurdle in the dispensation of jus­tice and conclusion of the trial and there was, therefore no reason for the Court to later on take extreme illegal steps to remove the appellant lawyers from the proceedings.

The counsel added that the defence counsel appointed at state expense was one namely Malik Abdul Rehman, Advo­cate High Court, who was a member of prosecution team in this very case and number of times attended the case with learned special prosecutor namely Raja Rizwan Abbasi and this fact was also agitated before the court but the court paid no heed to this illegality also.

Barrister Zafar argued that both, Im­ran Khan and his wife, were subjected to sham trial where the Courts were proceeding not only unfairly and with undue haste but also ignoring the very basic fundamental right of fair trial and due process.

He contended in these appeals that Im­ran Khan and his wife have been errone­ously convicted and sentenced by the Ac­countability Court and the Special Judge and their freedom and liberty have been curtailed in a brazen violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. The evi­dence presented against them is deficient in every manner and simply fails to con­nect them with the alleged charges.