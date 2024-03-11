IIUI hosts closing ceremony of PM’s handball talent league for women

ISLAMABAD - The International Islamic University Islam­abad (IIUI) organized the closing ceremony of the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt Sports Handball (Women) Federal League in Collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) at Liaquat Gymnasium, Islamabad Sports Complex on Sunday.

The event, brought together teams from Islamabad, Skardu, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and Mirpur where students showcased ex­ceptional talent and sportsmanship.

In a fiercely contested competition, Is­lamabad emerged victorious, clinching the first position, followed by Muzaffar­abad in second place and Skardu secur­ing third place. The winning teams were honoured with cash prizes, medals, and trophies, respectively, for their outstand­ing performances.

Guests of honor of the ceremony was Af­sheen Akhtar, Project Manager HEC. Sadia Saleem Cheema, Female Student’s Advisor and Incharge Sports & organizing Secre­tary Nadia Mukhtar were also present on the occasion.

Organizing Secretary Ms. Nadia Mukhtar, in her welcome note, thanked HEC adding the Prime Minister’s initiative to promote sports among youth and giving them the platform to showcase their capabilities and talent providing bright stars to country.

Dr. Sadia Saleem appreciated players and their managers for actively partici­pating in league. As a token of apprecia­tion, shields were presented to Guests of Honors and officials for their unwavering support throughout the league. In a touch­ing gesture, the HEC project managers ex­tended their heartfelt gratitude to the IIUI recognizing the invaluable contributions in ensuring the success of the event and nur­turing the spirit of sportsmanship among the participating teams.