Inclusive strategy required to increase students’ enrolment in KP

PESHAWAR - The problem of bringing out of school children (OSC) under education net is persist­ing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite the fact that ed­ucation to students aged 05-16 years were declared free under the Constitution of Pakistan since 2010.

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) 2021 Report has disclosed that the number of OSC children had swelled to about 22.8 million in the country including 4.7 million children aged between 5 to 16 years in KP which was matter of great con­cerns for the newly provincial government after edu­cation was devolved to provinces under 18th consti­tutional amendment.

Alarmingly, about 2.9 million girls and one million OSC in merged tribal districts were still out of schools, BISP report said, adding 74.4 percent of girls and 38.5 percent boys are out of schools in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa due to poverty and socio-economic imbalances.

Besides 77 percent OSC reported in Palas Kolai, 70 percent in Upper Kohistan and 69 percent in Up­per Kohistan, about 61 percent of such children in Torghar, 55pc in Shangla, 53 percent in Lakki Marwat and 51 percent each in Tank and Battagram districts.

In seven merged tribal districts of erstwhile FATA, about 66 percent of children are out-of-schools in North Waziristan, 63 percent in Bajaur, 61 percent in South Waziristan, 51 percent each in Mohmand and Khyber, and 47 percent each in Kurram and Orakazai.

PML-N KP spokesperson Ikhtair Wali Khan while terming BISP’s report as alarming said that it ne­gates the tall claims of PTI leadership regarding an increase in children’s enrolment in schools and uni­form education policy.

He said neither promises of uninformed educa­tion were fulfilled nor the dual education system was abolished in the province, adding the private schools continued sucking the blood of millions of people in KP with a roaring increase in tuition fee while PTI leadership has paid a deaf ear to it.

“Under Article 25-A of the Constitution, the edu­cation sector has been devolved to provinces and it was the responsibility of the provincial governments to provide free and compulsory education to all chil­dren up to metric level,’” said Syed Noman Bukhari, a senior lawyer and constitutional expert while talk­ing to APP.

He said that poverty, socio economic imbalances, inadequate infrastructure and teachers’ absenteeism besides missing facilities like clean drinking water, boundary walls and toilets in public sector schools in KP has largely been attributed to increased student drop out ratio in the province.

Noman Advocate said that most small children in KP started attending school, but Free Compulsory Primary and Secondary Education Act, 2017 was not fully implemented in the province, resultantly many poor students were likely to leave their alma maters due to lack of financial resources with their parents.

Poor driver Mustafa Khan who left school due to poverty after death of his father due to blood cancer at Pabbi Nowshera said, “I had abandoned school at class V to support my poor ailing mother and meet the education’s expanses of my young brothers.”

Earning about Rs1000 per day from Chingchi Rick­shwa, the young boy has a desire to continue educa­tion, however, the financial position was a hurdle for him to accomplish his dream.

Senior academician and former director elementa­ry education, Professor Dr Muhammad Ibrahim said that the KP government needs to focus on provision of scholarship to poor students from primary level to combat illiteracy.

He said opening of schools websites with all rel­evant details, newsletters and starting video con­tents/blog posts would help increase students enrol­ments.

“If a picture is worth a thousand words, a video is worth million which can improve students enrol­ment in public sector schools.” He said the growth of government scholarship and home schools options besides increasing efforts by public schools systems and use of digital technology was imperative to bol­ster students’ enrolment in KP.

Shahab Khan, senior planning officer of the Educa­tion Department told APP that students’ enrolment drive has been started in the province and the target of bringing one million OSC children under schools net were set for all 37 districts of KP.

He said the unnecessary use of mobile phone has been banned in public sector schools aimed to re­claim students’ valuable time for academic pursuits. The students and staff were mandated to surrender their mobile devices to school administration upon arrival, prohibiting their presence within class­rooms, he said.

“In case of emergencies, school heads would utilise landline phones to contact parents, while staff may only access their mobile phones during designated recess or free periods.”

Shahab said that a Rs3.7 billion project has been planned for education stipends to students of class 1-12 and Rs500 million for school bags and station­ary in merged areas.