JI Bahawalpur stages demo to support Palestinians

BAHAWALPUR - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Bahawalpur chapter here on Sunday organized a rally to express soli­darity with oppressed Palestinians. The rally start­ed from JI Bahawalpur Office and after marching on city roads, reached Hamatiyan Chowk where a protest demonstration was held. The participants of the demonstration had held banners inscribed with slogans in support of Palestinians. The par­ticipants of the demonstration demanded of the United Nations and international community to play their due role to rid innocent Palestinians from brutalities of Israeli forces.