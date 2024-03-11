Monday, March 11, 2024
JI Bahawalpur stages demo to support Palestinians

Agencies
March 11, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Bahawalpur chapter here on Sunday organized a rally to express soli­darity with oppressed Palestinians. The rally start­ed from JI Bahawalpur Office and after marching on city roads, reached Hamatiyan Chowk where a protest demonstration was held. The participants of the demonstration had held banners inscribed with slogans in support of Palestinians. The par­ticipants of the demonstration demanded of the United Nations and international community to play their due role to rid innocent Palestinians from brutalities of Israeli forces.

