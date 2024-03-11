JI takes out rally to express solidarity with Palestinians

KARACHI - In response to the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Emir Sirajul Haq, thousands of Karachiites under the banner of the party’s Karachi chapter marched on Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road to express solidarity with Palestinians, here on Sunday. The marchers demanded the Muslim rulers for military, political and financial assistance to Palestin­ians. The protestors, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the Zionist regime of Israel and its supporters, includ­ing the rulers of the Muslim World. JI Kara­chi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said while addressing the marchers that the par­ty was committed to the cause of Palestine -- the first Qibla of Muslims. He said that Israel was defeated by Hamas several months ago. It is only the United States and unfortunately leaders of the Muslim World that have been enabling the Zionist regime to continue the massacre. He urged the civil and military leaderships to play their due role as Pakistan did in the past against Israel. He said unfor­tunately slavery has infiltrated in the blood of our rulers. However, he said, the JI will not let the government of Pakistan to support Israel by its criminal silence and paralysis. The JI leader further said that at one hand, 73 percent of the population of the US have been disapproving the Israeli aggression, the US leaders are being questioned over the coun­try’s role in the security council and protests are being staged outside the While House, while on the other the government blocks all the roads if any group of people announces to protest against the US or Israel.