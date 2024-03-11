Justice Hashim Kakar sworn in as acting chief justice of BHC

Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Balochisan High court.

Justice Hashim was sworn-in after Chief Justice Balochisan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was elevated as Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice BHC Mohammad Ejaz Swati administered oath to the acting CJ BHC in a ceremony held at Court No.1, High Court of Balochistan.

The ceremony was attended by Judges of the High Court of Balochistan, Registrar, High Court of Balochistan and renowned lawyers.