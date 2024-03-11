Kalasha Museum attracts tourists, archaeology lovers in droves

CHITRAL - Nestled in the breathtaking Bam­borait Valley here, Kalasha Dur Museum on Sunday attracted tourists and archaeology lovers in droves, exploring the rare arte­facts and statues of the Gandhara Civilisation.

Located in the heart of Bambo­rait Valley in the lap of Trich Mir mountain peak, the museum’s unique architecture, sculptures, antiquities and Gandhara art mas­terpieces was a great source of at­traction for tourists, adventurers and Buddha art lovers.

The museum where every stat­ute speaks of its glorious civili­sation becomes even more cap­tivating against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains by of­fering visitors a truly magical ex­perience in the Hindukash moun­tains range.

“Chitral is my favourite tour­ist place due to its diverse culture especially Kalash, archaeological significance and adventure sports. The Kalasha Museum is a good edition in Chitral that impress me the most,” said former Conserva­tor of Forest Gulzar Rehman while talking to APP.

He said such unique treasures needs to be promoted through digital technology to attract ar­chaeology lovers from world be­sides bolstering economy of the Chitral, Dir and other districts of Malakand division.

He said that Madaklast and Bomborait were a beautiful val­leys of Chitral, awaiting KP gov­ernment patronage to build its infrastructure imperative to pro­mote archaeology, ecotourism and adventure sports in Chitral district.

“Kalasha Museum and Mada­klast Valley carried a unique tourism, archaeological and cultural significance that al­ways remained centre of attrac­tion for tourists due to its near­by three famous historic valleys and famous Kalash culture,” said Bakhtzada Khan, senior research officer of Archaeology Depart­ment while talking to APP.

He said the foundation of Kala­sha Museum commonly known as Bamborate Museum was laid in 2001 and completed in 2005. He said there are about 1300 objects exhibited which are of Ethnologi­cal interest from the Kalasha tradi­tion and from the traditions of the wider Hindukush area.

The building was composed of two floors; the ground floor has the Ethnological collection of the Kalasha culture and the wid­er Hindukush area and the oth­er floor houses a school of Kala­sha culture with a library of books written on the valley, and also a hall for professional training of lo­cal crafts.

The experts said the proposed Kumrat-Madaklasht cable car if constructed would turn Chitral a hub of tourism besides bring di­rect foreign investment.