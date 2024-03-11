Kalasha Museum attracts tourists, archealogy lovers in droves

CHITRAL - Nestled in the breathtaking Bamborait Valley here, Kalasha Dur Museum on Sun­day attracted tourists and archeology lov­ers in droves, exploring the rare artficates and statues of the Ghandhara Civilization. Located in the heart of Bamborait Valley in the lap of Trich Mir mountain peak, the museum’s unique architecture, sculp­tures, antiquities and Ghandhara art mas­terpieces was a great source of attraction for tourists, adventurers and Bhuddha art lovers. The museum where every statute speak of its glorious civilization becomes even more captivating against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains by offering visitors a truly magical experi­ence in the Hindukash mountains range. “Chitral is my favorite tourists place due to its diverse culture especially Kalash, archealogical signficance and adventure sports. The Kalasha museum is a good edition in Chitral that impress me the most,” said former Conservator of Forest Gulzar Rehman while talking to APP. He said such unique treasures needs to be promoted through digital technology to attract archealogy lovers from world be­sides bolstering economy of the Chitral, Dir and other districts of Malakand divi­sion. He said that Madaklast and Bom­borait were a beautiful valleys of Chitral, awaiting KP government patronage to build its inforstructure imperative to pro­mote archealogy, ecotourism and adven­ture sports in Chitral district. “Kalasha Museum and Madaklast valley carried a unique tourism, archeological and cul­tural significance that always remained centre of attraction for tourists due to its nearby three famous historic valleys and famous Kalash culture,” said Bakhtzada Khan, senior research officer of archaeol­ogy department while talking to APP. He said the foundation of Kalasha museum commonly Known as Bamborate museum was laid in 2001 and completed in 2005. He said there are about 1300 objects ex­hibited which are of Ethnological inter­est from the Kalasha tradition and from the traditions of the wider Hindu Kush area. The building was composed of two floors; the ground floor has the Ethnolog­ical collection of the Kalasha culture and the wider Hindukush area and the other floor houses a school of Kalasha culture with a library of books written on the val­ley, and also a hall for professional train­ing of local crafts. “The history of Kalash culture was as old as the history of Chtral. In18th century, about seven to 12 people migrated to Chitral from Northern parts of subcontinent (now Pakistan) for trade and establish their base camps in various places for residence and finally settled in Kalash and Madakasht.” While staying at Madaklast, he said that a visitor could easily explore the three famous Kalasha valleys including Bamburet (Mumuret), Rumbur and Biriu (Birir) that take tour­ists in lap of serenity. He said Kalash cul­ture where its members select life part­ners in festivals during celebrations was a unique identity of Chitral that draw tour­ists from accross the country and world. Bakhtzada said the underrated Madak­lasht and Kalash valleys could prove the best winter sports destinations due to its trekking and snowfall features.