Karachi police arrest man for disposing his wife’s body

KARACHI - Karachi police arrested a man allegedly trying to dispose of the dead body of his wife after murder­ing her in Korangi Industrial Area. Police caught the man after he dumped the dead body in a water drum in Allah Wala Town. The man, identified as Babu, is a resident of Chanesar Goth in Karachi. He lived there with his wife and four children. Ac­cording to police, Babu allegedly killed his wife by suffocating her with a pillow three days ago. Police added that a patrolling team arrested the man after chasing him. Investigations about the incident are underway. Police said that the killing could be an incident of honour killing.