Monday, March 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi police arrest man for disposing his wife’s body

Agencies
March 11, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Karachi police arrested a man allegedly trying to dispose of the dead body of his wife after murder­ing her in Korangi Industrial Area. Police caught the man after he dumped the dead body in a water drum in Allah Wala Town. The man, identified as Babu, is a resident of Chanesar Goth in Karachi. He lived there with his wife and four children. Ac­cording to police, Babu allegedly killed his wife by suffocating her with a pillow three days ago. Police added that a patrolling team arrested the man after chasing him. Investigations about the incident are underway. Police said that the killing could be an incident of honour killing.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1710059159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024