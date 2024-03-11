‘Killer’ of grandfather arrested from airport

LAHORE - A police team of Special Operation Cell arrested the alleged killer of his grandfather, who was attempting to flee abroad. As per details, Abdul Wa­say had allegedly killed his grandfa­ther over a property dispute last year in the area of Ahmadnagar police sta­tion, Gujranwala. Punjab Police Special Operation Cell continued follow-up for the arrest of the accused, entered all his information in the PNIL list of the airport as it was expected he might try to run abroad. Finally accused was ar­rested at the airport while he was try­ing to escape abroad. A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that the ac­cused had been handed over to Gujran­wala Police for further legal action. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the Special Operation Cell for arresting the accused.